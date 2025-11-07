Karnataka: Sugarcane farmers demand Rs 3,500 per tonne; protest enters third day

VIJAYAPURA: The ongoing agitation by sugarcane growers demanding a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne has intensified across Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts, with farmers calling for a Bandh or highway blockade in the twin districts on Friday.

In Vijayapura district, the farmers called for a Bandh in Indi taluk, while in Bagalkot district, they blocked highways at three locations.

The Bagalkot blockade took place at Gaddakeri cross on Highway 218, which connects Hubli and Solapur; at Muddapur village in Mudhol taluk, connecting Vijayapura and Dharwad; and at Kamatagi village.

The blockade began in the morning, bringing traffic to a standstill at all three locations. Long lines of vehicles were seen at the blockades, which were barricaded by the farmers. Farmers’ leaders, supported by various seers, addressed the protestors. Meanwhile, Bagalkot district police appealed to the public to cooperate, as farmers had announced their highway blockade.

In Vijayapura district, the protest intensified as farmers maintained their agitation. Indi taluk witnessed a good response to the Bandh, with shops and commercial establishments remaining closed. Protesters urged shopkeepers to support the agitation by keeping their shutters down for the day.