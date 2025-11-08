Officials say too early to label tiger that killed farmer in Bandipur as man-eater

BENGALURU: In the wake of Friday’s incident where a 52-year-old farmer was killed by a tiger, forest officials and experts said, it is too early to call it a man-eater.

“The animal has dragged the farmer for a distance of around 100 metres to the border area. There are clear dragging marks, there are blood stains around, and a piece of flesh from the farmer’s thigh is also missing. The animal needs to be captured,” said Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S Prabhakaran.

“The identity of the tiger needs to be established, and it has to be confirmed that the earlier human deaths have been caused by the same animal. We are tracking the movements. The distance between each incident also needs to be accounted for,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, PC Rai said.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2007 issued a series of directions across India, on the criteria for declaring big cats as man-eaters.