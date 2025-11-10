Man, beast and bureaucracy inside Mysuru’s escalating tiger war

MYSURU: The clang of a school bell echoes through Hale Heggudilu, but not many students returned to their houses. Instead, children gathered in small clusters outside the school gate, watching a convoy of jeeps, police vans and private cars snaking into their village. The sight of white SUVs with beacon lights and khaki-clad men was unusual in this remote forest fringe village of Saragur taluk.

At the centre of the crowd lay the small house of Danda Nayaka alias Chowda Nayaka, a 48-year-old farmer and labourer who had been mauled to death by a tiger only hours earlier.

As politicians, forest officers arrived to console the family, the village stood with murmurs of disbelief. “Come home before dark,” parents called out. By the time Nayaka’s body was taken for postmortem, the narrow lanes of Hale Heggudilu had fallen silent. Not a single villager dared to step out.

This is not a scene at this particular village. Dread now stalks every village along the edge of Saragur taluk -- from Badagalapura to Bennegere, Kurnegala to Mullur. As dusk falls, doors are bolted, fields abandoned.

When fear becomes routine

The people of Saragur, once accustomed to living alongside wildlife, now live in terror. Four tiger attacks in 20 days have turned the region into a zone of panic. There is also fear of leopards and elephants entering the village.

“We have always seen elephants and even tigers from afar,” said Mahadevaiah, a resident of Hale Heggudilu. “But they never attacked humans. Now, three men have been killed within 20 days. We have stopped going to our fields at night,” he said.

This wave of attacks has exposed more than just human fear; it has laid bare the deep cracks in the state’s wildlife governance, political interference and conservation ethics.