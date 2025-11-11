Preferential treatment of inmates: Jail chief superintendent transferred, two officials suspended

BENGALURU: Two days after videos showing preferential treatment to inmates at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara went viral, Home Minister

Dr G Parameshwara on Monday suspended a Superintendent and an Assistant Superintendent, and transferred the Chief Superintendent, following a high-level meeting with senior prison and police officials.

He said that henceforth, an IPS officer will be appointed Chief Superintendent of Central Jail, and later in the day, IPS officer Anshu Kumar was moved to the post. Jail Superintendent Magery and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri were suspended, while Chief Superintendent K Suresh was transferred.

The action follows circulation of videos on Sunday, showing undertrial inmates dancing and consuming alcohol inside the prison. On Saturday, a video had surfaced showing suspected terror operative Zuhaib Hameed Shakeel Manna, serial rapist and killer Umesh Reddy and actor Tarun, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case, using mobile phones and watching television.

Earlier, nine prison officials, including the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison, were suspended after photographs and videos of actor Darshan smoking a cigarette inside jail went viral.

According to sources, during the meeting, Parameshwara slammed prison officials for bringing disrepute to the department, and questioned how liquor, phones and pen cameras entered jails despite repeated searches and security. He demanded answers on who was in charge in 2023, but officials remained silent. The minister noted that without officials’ involvement, this was not possible, and ordered rotation of officers and Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel deployed for prison security.

Speaking to reporters at the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services Headquarters after the meeting, he said recent developments in state prisons were reviewed.