BJP MLCs to raise farmers’ issues, law and order in Karnataka winter session from December 8

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP MLCs in Karnataka are preparing to take on the state government during the winter session of the state legislature, which is likely to begin from December 8. On Tuesday, BJP MLCs met in Bengaluru to discuss issues they plan to raise.

BJP MLC and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Council N Ravi Kumar said they discussed problems faced by farmers, law and order, and the government’s failure to make appointments to the universities. Development has halted in the state while the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and ministers focus on internal issues, Ravi Kumar added.

LoP in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had stated that the session is likely to start from December 8, though the government is yet to take a decision. He said the government has failed on all fronts, including the development of North Karnataka.

The government provided some relief to sugarcane farmers after the BJP took up their issue, and it is yet to provide compensation to farmers for crop loss due to heavy rains, he said.