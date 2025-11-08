Belagavi sugarcane farmers call off nine-day protest after government announces Rs 3.3K per tonne price

BELAGAVI: After nine days of intense agitation, sugarcane farmers in Belagavi finally withdrew their protest on Friday evening after the state government announced a revised price of Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane.
The protest was called off after the second round of talks between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sugar factory owners and farmer representatives.
Of Rs 3,300, Rs 3,250 per tonne is to be paid by sugar factories and Rs 50 subsidy by the government. The announcement triggered celebrations at protest sites, where farmers burst crackers, distributed sweets and danced in jubilation.
Earlier, the government had offered Rs 3,200 per tonne, which farmers rejected, insisting on Rs 3,500 per tonne in line with rates in neighbouring Maharashtra. Though ministers HK Patil and Shivanand Patil visited them, the farmers refused to relent, accusing the government of neglecting their demands.
Tension escalated on Friday afternoon when the protest turned violent near the Hattargi Toll Naka in Hukkeri taluk. A peaceful sit-in spiralled into clashes after the police allegedly assaulted a protesting driver while trying to remove his vehicle. Angry farmers retaliated by throwing stones, damaging a police van and a goods vehicle. Six police personnel sustained injuries in the chaos.
Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled, who rushed to the spot, said, “The stone-throwing occurred due to a misunderstanding while clearing the road. Six officers were injured. Police did not resort to a lathi-charge. We appeal to farmers to maintain peace.” Over 50 CCTV cameras were installed at the toll gate to identify the miscreants involved in the violence, he added.
Farmer leader Chunnappa Pujari condemned the incident, clarifying that “a few miscreants” had disrupted the otherwise peaceful movement. “We apologise to the injured officers. The protest will now continue peacefully at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk,” he said.
The unrest also spread to other parts of Belagavi. At Gurlapur Cross, angry farmers hurled slippers and bottles at Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil’s vehicle, while in Panchagavi village, government chief whip Ashok Pattan was confronted and forced to retreat.
‘Sugar minister should give it in writing’
Farmer leader Shashikant Padasalagi said, “The factory owners were unwilling to raise the rate beyond Rs 3,200, even if it meant closing their factories. But our united fight has forced them to agree to Rs 3,250, and with the government’s Rs 50 subsidy, farmers will now receive Rs 3,300 per tonne. This is a victory for farmers’ unity.”
He said farmers will hold a rally during the winter session in Belagavi to press for other issues, including a 14-day payment deadline after harvesting, loan waivers and clearance of pending cane dues.
But Chunnappa Pujari remained cautious, saying, “We demanded Rs 3,500, while the government offered Rs 3,300. I will consult with farmers before taking a final decision. The sugar minister must visit us at Gurlapur Cross on Sunday and give this assurance in writing.”