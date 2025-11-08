Belagavi sugarcane farmers call off nine-day protest after government announces Rs 3.3K per tonne price

BELAGAVI: After nine days of intense agitation, sugarcane farmers in Belagavi finally withdrew their protest on Friday evening after the state government announced a revised price of Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane.

The protest was called off after the second round of talks between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sugar factory owners and farmer representatives.

Of Rs 3,300, Rs 3,250 per tonne is to be paid by sugar factories and Rs 50 subsidy by the government. The announcement triggered celebrations at protest sites, where farmers burst crackers, distributed sweets and danced in jubilation.

Earlier, the government had offered Rs 3,200 per tonne, which farmers rejected, insisting on Rs 3,500 per tonne in line with rates in neighbouring Maharashtra. Though ministers HK Patil and Shivanand Patil visited them, the farmers refused to relent, accusing the government of neglecting their demands.

Tension escalated on Friday afternoon when the protest turned violent near the Hattargi Toll Naka in Hukkeri taluk. A peaceful sit-in spiralled into clashes after the police allegedly assaulted a protesting driver while trying to remove his vehicle. Angry farmers retaliated by throwing stones, damaging a police van and a goods vehicle. Six police personnel sustained injuries in the chaos.

Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled, who rushed to the spot, said, “The stone-throwing occurred due to a misunderstanding while clearing the road. Six officers were injured. Police did not resort to a lathi-charge. We appeal to farmers to maintain peace.” Over 50 CCTV cameras were installed at the toll gate to identify the miscreants involved in the violence, he added.