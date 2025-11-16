Aland voter theft: Man arrested in WB gave OTPs to Kalaburagi call centre?

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Aland voter theft case has started the interrogation of the 27-year-old man Bapi Adya, who was arrested from a village in Nadia district of West Bengal on November 12.

Adya was brought to Bengaluru on transit remand and produced before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The court remanded him in 12-day police custody. Besides his custodial interrogation, the SIT will also examine his digital devices and send them for forensic examination, said sources on condition of anonymity.

“Adya reportedly provided phone numbers and one-time passwords (OTPs) to the Kalaburagi-based makeshift call centre set up by the four alleged suspects -- Akram, Ashfaque, Nadeem and Mushtaq -- for filing online fraudulent 6,018 Form 7 applications on the Election Commission (EC) website for deletion of names of some genuine voters of Aland constituency in 2023. The SIT zeroed in on Adya based on the banking transactions of Akram, Ashfaque, Nadeem and Mushtaq.

Ashfaque, who had left for Dubai after being questioned in the same case in 2023 by the Kalaburagi police, has returned and co-operated with the SIT investigation. He is said to have told the SIT about two portals which provided them with the OTPs for a certain commission per OTP,” added the sources.