RSS conducts route march at Chittapur as per Karnataka HC guidelines

KALABURGI: With conditional permission from Kalaburagi Bench of High Court, 350 volunteers in RSS in 'Ganavesha' conducted Patha Sanchalana (Route March) in Chittapur town on Sunday.

The police allowed 350 volunteers whose names were already given by RSS authorities to the police.

The Patha Sanchalana commenced from Bajaj Kalyan Mantap at 3.10 pm.

The route march ended at 5.00 pm and the stage programme ended at 5.30 pm as per the guidelines imposed on RSS by the district administration through Kalaburagi Bench of High Court.

Before starting the Patha Sanchalana, the RSS volunteers hoisted the RSS flag and sang the RSS anthem.

RSS volunteers in Ganavesha--clad in the organisation's uniform and carrying a lathi in their hand--covered about 1.3 kms during the march. The volunteers marched past the town bus stand, Ambedkar Circle, Government Library, Basav Hospital, Raghavendra Khanavali, Kashi Galli Ganesh Temple, Canara Bank, Taluk Panchayat office, Government PU College and Basaveshwara Circle before returning to Bajaj Kalyana Mantap in a peaceful and disciplined manner.

Around 900 police personnel including 50 police officers led by Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu supervised bandobust arrangement.

About 55 CCTV cameras were installed by police and municipality in the route march place to monitor the movement of RSS volunteers.

Chief Officer of Chittapur Town Municipality Manojkumar told TNIE that the RSS has remitted a fees of Rs. 7500/- for erecting bunting in 1000 meters and 200 flags.