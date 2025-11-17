31 blackbuck deaths recorded in Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo, experts suspect negligence

BELAGAVI: The death toll of blackbucks at Belagavi’s Rani Channamma Mini Zoo has risen sharply from 8 to 31 within just three days.

With seven more blackbucks battling for life, veterinarians fear the toll may climb further, as a suspected outbreak of haemorrhagic septicaemia (HS) continues to ravage the enclosure.

Veterinarians and wildlife experts say the scale and speed of mortality is unprecedented in any Indian zoo or wildlife facility.

Dr Chandrashekhar, a senior virologist from Bannerghatta Biological Park who rushed to Belagavi after the emergency alert, confirmed that initial postmortem findings point strongly to HS.

“There were extensive haemorrhagic lesions during postmortem. This suggests a bacterial infection. Blackbucks are extremely sensitive and even sudden temperature drop or stress can worsen their condition and speed up mortality,” he said.

Sources say the infection appears to have spread unchecked for days before containment began, a lapse now under scrutiny.