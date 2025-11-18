Blackbuck deaths in Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo: Alert issued in September neglected

BENGALURU: The death of 31 blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini-zoo (KRCM) in Belagavi may have been prevented if the authorities concerned had paid heed to the first alert of a possible breakout of Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS), said to be issued in September this year.

TNIE has reliably learnt that in September, the National Animal Disease Referral Expert System (NADRES), developed by ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology & Disease Informatics (NIVEDI), Bengaluru, had reportedly predicted a possible outbreak of HS — a bacterial infection among livestock and wildlife — in Belagavi district based on several parameters including climate variables.

“NADRES-NIVEDI had issued a ‘Vet Alert’ to the State Animal Husbandry Department and all other stakeholders, including farmers and veterinarians, in September and repeated the advisory again this month,” highly-placed sources on condition of anonymity told TNIE. “HS could have been managed without fatalities if timely and appropriate precautions were taken. All forms of communication channels; from hard copies and soft copies to SMS are used to send early warning/advisories to all the stakeholders,” said sources.

‘Climate change, lack of hygiene behind infection’

“The reasons for the spread of HS, which is a bacterial infection, include stress due to climate change (weather fluctuations, sudden dip in temperature), lack of good, clean shelters, hygiene etc. Animals develop respiratory distress due to weather fluctuations leading to HS. There are vaccines for the bacterial infection. An animal with HS should be isolated from the rest to prevent its spread,” said sources. HS, however, is not a zoonotic disease.