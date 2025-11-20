Minister Lad says NDA won Bihar polls by throwing democratic principles to wind

HUBBALLI: Casting on the outcome of the recent Bihar Assembly election, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has questioned the legitimacy of the NDA’s victory. He also cast doubt over the performance of the NDA and its voting percentage.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Wednesday, Lad alleged that the Bihar election was a total mess and was won by NDA in a fraudulent manner. “NDA won by throwing democratic values and principles to the wind. If the PM himself takes the lead in winning in such a way, what would other parties do?” Lad said.

If the intention was to conduct free and fair elections, why did the Modi government enact a law for keeping the Supreme Court chief justice away from the election commissioners’ appointment panel, Lad questioned.

Expressing doubt over the vote share secured by the major parties, Lad said while the RJD got 23% to win just 25 seats by contesting 143 seats, the BJP won 90 seats by receiving a 20% vote share. “How can a party win 90 seats of the 100 it contested after remaining in power for 20 years?” he asked. Lad was also sceptical over the performance of the LJP (Ram Vilas).