Sewage still polluting Cauvery: Upa Lokayukta

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa has asked Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) to find a permanent solution to the issue of pollution of the Cauvery due to sewage flow in Srirangapatna.

The Upa Lokayukta said there was no proper Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Srirangapatna to treat the effluent of the Underground Drainage (UGD) water within the vicinity of the Srirangapatna Municipality before it joined the river.

Justice Veerappa said there must be coordination among all departments concerned and ensure five wet wells constructed at Srirangapatna should be maintained by Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board in order to lift the UGD water from Srirangapatna town and Ganjam.

He said the authorities should ensure that there will not be a merging of effluent water to the Cauvery river during rainy season. All five wet wells should align with the notification dated July 30, 2025, issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board regarding the buffer zone, he ordered. The Upa Lokayukta directed that the DC should have a meeting with all the officials and find a permanent solution to the issue, and submit a separate action report by November 27.

After registering a suo moto complaint following his visit to Srirangapatna, the Upa Lokayukta passed a series of orders on June 3, July 16, 31 and September 3 to the 11 officials who are respondents to the case. Except for appearing before him, they have not taken any steps to prevent the discharge of sewage water to the river.