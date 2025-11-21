BJP seeks detailed discussion on North Karnataka issues in winter session; cites regional neglect

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP has appealed to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to allow a detailed discussion on issues related to North Karnataka during the winter session of the legislature to be held from December 8 in Belagavi.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy told reporters here on Thursday that during the session, priority should be given to discuss issues faced by farmers, pending irrigation projects, employment generation, and setting up industries in the North Karnataka region.

Referring to MLA Raju Kage’s demand for a separate North Karnataka state, he said the state government’s failure to address the issues of the people of the region is the reason for such demands.

He urged the state government to constitute a board for the development of the Kittur Karnataka region on the lines of the Kalyan Karnataka Development Board.

Narayanaswamy said BJP, in coordination with Janata Dal (Secular), will take up these issues during the session.