When 'Sholay' came to hills of Ramanagara

BENGALURU: “Koi haseena jab rooth jaati hai toh, aur namkeen ho jaati hai...” Veeru (legendary actor late Dharmendra) romanced his lady love Basanti (Hema Malini) on Dhanno’s tonga on the muddy jungle roads leading to Ramadevara Betta, a revered shrine around 50km from Bengaluru, more than half a century ago in Bollywood’s magnum opus Sholay.

The jingle of the embellished Dhanno’s hooves as she cantered alongside the village kere (pond), since dried, the chase of horses on the make-do roads and hills on which Veeru and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) immortalised their legendary friendship and valour against a soulless Gabbar Singh iconised by Amjad Khan, are archived in the silence of the bettas (hills) that are also home to the few remaining vultures in their lone sanctuary in India.

The lone road leading to the makeshift Sippy Nagar, famous as Ramgarh on the silver screen, was tarred to help pilgrims, tourists and now inmates of Ramgiri Colony which was borne out of the village created by Ramesh Sippy. As the sun sets behind the giant granite hills surrounding the village, one can still hear horses’ hooves running up the incline where Gabbar teased Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) after tying him to a pole with his bone-chilling one-liner, “Ye haath mujhey de de, Thakur,” (give me your hands, Thakur) and later, Veeru abusing Gabbar in what became Dharmendra’s signature dialogue for villains, “Kutte... kaminey!”

Bettaiah, a farmer, recalled how he used to wait for the Sholay team to arrive in the desolate wilderness of Ramanagara more than 50 years ago, when he was all of 15. “They created the village, Thakur’s haveli, Shiva temple, masjid... None of us would cook those days. Food would come from the makeshift canteen that they had built here,” he pointed out the spot.