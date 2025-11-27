Death of senior IAS officer, three others in Karnataka: Driver booked for negligent driving

KALABURAGI: A Kalaburagi resident on Wednesday filed a complaint against the driver of the car involved in the accident near Gounalli Cross of Jewargi taluk on Tuesday that killed four persons, including senior IAS officer Mahanteshi Bilagi.

In his complaint filed at Jewargi police station, Basavaraj Kamaratagi alleged that the accident took place because of negligent driving and high speed.

While Mahanteshi Bilagi’s brothers Shankar Bilagi and Veeranna Bilagi died on the spot, he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Eeranna Siurasangi (47), a friend of the deceased who was travelling with them, succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Kamaratagi said in his complaint that he received a phone call at 6pm on Tuesday from Veeranna’s son Anil from Ramadurga in Belagavi district, saying that his father and uncles left for Kalaburagi at 1pm to attend a marriage in the family of Mallikarjun Kamaratagi on Wednesday.

Basavaraj has said in the complaint that driver Arokiya Anthony Raj was driving the car at high speed and in a negligent manner, because of which the vehicle hit a road side barrier and flipped two or three times. He requested the police to take action against the driver.

Police sources said the relatives of the deceased have taken the bodies to Ramadurga on Tuesday night and conducted their funeral.

However, Raj told the police that he lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a biker who was crossing the road.

The driver, who escaped with minor injuries, is reportedly under police custody in the hospital. Even though TNIE tried to speak to him, the police denied permission.