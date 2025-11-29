‘No differences in past or future’: DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah underline unity amid CM-chair tussle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Saturday sought to project a united front after days of uncertainty over a possible change in leadership, holding a breakfast meeting at the CM’s residence ‘Kaveri’ and then addressing a joint press conference.

Siddaramaiah dismissed reports of rifts within the Congress, insisting there was “no confusion” in the government or the party. “As far as I know, some MLAs want to become ministers, so they might have gone to meet the high command. That does not mean they are against the leadership,” he said, adding that several legislators had already explained to him why they travelled to Delhi.

Reiterating that both he and Shivakumar would abide by the party’s central leadership on all matters, Siddaramaiah said, “Whatever the high command says, we will go by that. We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion—some media reporters have created the confusion.”

Taking aim at the Opposition, Siddaramaiah said the BJP and JD(S) were spreading “false allegations” and making empty claims about moving a no-confidence motion. “They are only 60 and the JD(S) is 18. They cannot match our numbers. We are 140. This is a futile exercise. We will confront their false allegations,” he said.

Shivakumar, seated beside him, backed his remarks and said the two had also discussed organisational priorities. Siddaramaiah added, “Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important. We discussed them. We also discussed bringing Congress back in 2028. We will go together. There are no differences between us and there will be no differences in the future.”

Asked about the tone of the meeting itself, Siddaramaiah played it down: “The breakfast was good. We didn’t talk about anything there. We just had breakfast. DKS came to our house today… and he has invited me to his house.”

The show of unity comes a day after the Congress high command intervened and asked both leaders to resolve the leadership issue through direct dialogue as the government crossed its two-and-a-half-year mark on November 20.