Congress high command’s tight-rope walk over Karnataka leadership issue

The issue over whether or not there would be a change in chief minister in Karnataka has taken a twist. The Congress high command in New Delhi wishes to see an early resolution to the lingering leadership issue. But it may get increasingly difficult for that to happen. In fact, the ingredients for the situation to worsen have already been added to the political broth.

The twist came late on Friday in the form of a party high command-advised breakfast meeting on Saturday morning between Karnataka’s dominant two political gladiators, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar – the former hoping to cling on to the CM’s post, and the latter vying for it. From the aroma of the breakfast meeting wafting out of the closed doors, it looks like the former is likely to have his way, much to the chagrin of the latter.

The party high command seems to have taken a bite of Karnataka politics bigger than it could chew when Congress returned to power in the state in May 2023 with a thumping majority. Blurred by the celebratory mood among party workers that followed then, and hidden from the eyes of voters who voted the party back to power, was said to be a secret agreement – not in black-and-white, but more of a word given and trusted.

That word – said to have been given then to Shivakumar – was that Siddaramaiah would be the chief minister, and that he (Shivakumar) would be elevated to the post after the half-way mark of the five-year term was reached. That happens to be November 2025.