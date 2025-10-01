Karnataka to give extra funds for flood-affected farmers, says CM Siddaramaiah

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Tuesday announced an additional package along with NDRF funds to farmers who have lost their crops in floods and heavy rain in North Karnataka.

After conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, he told reporters that as per National Disaster Relief Force norms, the Centre has to give Rs 8,500 per hectare for dry land, Rs 17,000 for irrigated land, and Rs 22,500 for multi-annual crops. In addition to NDRF funds, the state government will give an additional Rs 8,500 per hectare, he said. This means farmers will get Rs 17,000 per hectare for khushki land, Rs 25,500 for irrigated land and Rs 31,000 for perennial crop land. With this, over Rs 2,000-2,500 crore will be provided as compensation, he said.

The CM said 117 villages in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapur are in distress, while 80 care centers have been opened. A large amount of water released from the Krishna river and excessive rainfall in all the four districts in August-September caused the disaster, he said. Crops have been lost in an estimated 10 lakh hectares. This could increase after the joint survey is completed, and it has till now covered only 5 lakh hectares. Ninety five per cent of crop damage has occurred in eight districts of Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Gadag, Kalaburagi and Dharwad district, he added.