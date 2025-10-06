Karnataka govt advises healthcare institutions not to prescribe cough and cold syrups to children under two years

BENGALURU: Following reports of child deaths linked to the consumption of certain cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Karnataka government has advised both government and private healthcare institutions not to prescribe cough and cold syrups to children below two years.

In its advisory dated October 6, regarding the 'rational use of cough syrups in children', the Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, said "For children between 2 to 5 years of age, such medications should generally be avoided, unless clearly indicated and prescribed after proper clinical evaluation."

The circular recalled the Union Health Ministry's advisory dated October 3, which expressed concern over the irrational use of cough syrups in children.

"For older children, cough syrups, if required, must be used only after thorough clinical assessment, in the lowest effective dose and for the shortest duration, and fixed dose. Also, multi-drug combinations (irrational combinations, oral bronchodilators, cough suppressants) should be avoided", the director said.