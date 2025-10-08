Extended holiday in Karnataka raises concerns over students’ learning

BENGALURU: As teachers across Karnataka comply with the State Government’s decision to extend school holidays till October 18 for the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, teachers are worried, claiming that this decision could disrupt the learning process of students.

“The extension of the survey left me shocked. My first thought was about my students: what will happen to them? How will they be able to handle the portions and the upcoming examination?” wondered Rekha (name changed), a government school teacher.

With the extended holidays, now the plan is to take up extra classes for the students, after resuming the normal classes, but they worry the pressure and stress accompanied with it.

“Our syllabus is vast, and though we are ready to take special classes, I worry about how much students can actually grasp. We can finish the portion quickly, but learning does not happen in a rush. Even topics like fractions need time and practice. We can cover the syllabus later, but will they (students) be able to really understand and grasp it?” Rekha said.

Teachers also pointed out that the holidays are a big distraction for students.

“I teach Class 7 students, and these long holidays are definitely going to affect them. After the break, their minds will be in holiday mode. It will take at least three to four days just to bring them back into routine,” shared Deepa (name changed), another teacher.

Teachers, moreover, argue that each student has different pace when it comes to learning and grasping and expecting the students to learn the portions consolidated in a small period will not help them.