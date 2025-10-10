Bengaluru tea shop owner arrested for confining school teacher during survey; later released on bail

BENGALURU: The Kodigehalli police have arrested a 30-year-old tea shop owner for allegedly obstructing the duty of a government primary school teacher who had gone to conduct the socio-economic and educational survey and wrongfully confining her at Koti Hosahalli on Wednesday.

The teacher, Susheelamma, works at the Government Primary School in Koti Hosahalli. The accused, BR Sandeep, was arrested and later released on court bail. Sandeep runs a tea stall near Goraguntepalya.

On Wednesday afternoon, Susheelamma went to Sandeep’s house to conduct the survey. Only his aged mother was at home, while his wife and child had gone outside. The teacher asked the accused’s mother to provide her Aadhaar card and other documents and also obtained the OTP number.

“During this time, Sandeep, who came home, started arguing with the teacher for taking the OTP from his mother. Even though the teacher introduced herself as having come for the survey and showed her identity card, the accused did not believe her. He started shouting at her, asking from which company she was. He also questioned her for getting the OTP from his mother. He also snatched the identity card from the teacher. He then locked her inside the compound. He instructed her to call her superiors to the spot,” said the police.