RSS 100% political organisation, should be banned from using govt premises: Karnataka Health Minister

Belagavi: In the wake of the direction issued by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Chief Secretary to study Tamil Nadu's policy of banning RSS activities on government premises, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao has strongly backed the CM's call and said the government should impose an official ban on RSS from holding its activities on government lands.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Monday, he said "The RSS is a political organisation which is actively involved in all kinds of political activities for a long time. The RSS may claim it is an apolitical organisation, but the entire nation knows that it is actively involved in forming the governments, removing governments and formation of the cabinets, etc., for a long time."

He said government officials should not be involved with the RSS as it has been a 100 per cent political organisation. Any government space should not be used for political events, he added.

Gundurao defended the letter written by Minister Priyank Kharge for a ban on RSS activities on government premises, and said Kharge has rightly written the letter to the CM.

Briefing about the measures taken by the government to bolster government medical colleges and hospitals in the state, he said the process of recruitment of doctors to the hospitals would be taken up shortly and facilities would be provided in all the hospitals to extend good care to the patients.