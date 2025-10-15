Country-made pistol, bullets found after blast in garbage dump in Kalaburagi village

KALABURAGI: Panic gripped Chincholi (H) village in Kalagi taluk on Tuesday after a loud explosion from a garbage dump led to the shocking discovery of a country-made pistol and bullets.

According to police, the incident occurred at Tippagundi locality when local tailor Malappa Ambanna Hoogonda set fire to a heap of waste beside his shop, as he did every day. Moments later, a powerful explosion shook the area, sending nearby residents into a state of fear and confusion.

When locals rushed to inspect the site, they found a suspicious metal object amidst the charred debris. On closer examination, it turned out to be a country-made pistol along with two inactive bullets. Police suspect one of the bullets may have exploded in the fire, triggering the blast.

Acting swiftly, Malappa alerted the Kalagi Police, who rushed to the spot and seized the firearm and ammunition. Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog squad were deployed to comb the area for more clues.

Authorities are now investigating the origin of the weapon and how it ended up in the garbage heap. The discovery has raised serious questions about illegal arms movement in the region.

A case has been registered at the Kalagi Police Station, and further investigations are underway.