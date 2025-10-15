Minister Priyank Kharge says he received threats after he sought ban on RSS activities

BENGALURU: IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday that he received threat calls after he demanded a ban on the RSS activities in government properties.
The minister said he was neither shaken nor surprised and threats and personal jibes would not silence him.
“For the past two days, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation, and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain the RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public institutions,” the minister wrote on social media platform X.
Priyank, son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding a ban on the RSS activities on the premises of government institutions. BJP leaders had slammed the minister and claimed that they actively participate in all nation-building activities undertaken by the RSS.
“When the RSS didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi or Babasaheb Ambedkar, why would they spare me? If they think threats and personal jibes will silence me, they are mistaken. This has just begun,” Kharge said.
The minister said it is time to build a society founded on the principles of Buddha, Basavanna and Babasaheb, a society rooted in equality, reason, and compassion and “purge this nation of the most dangerous viRuSS.”
Responding to a media persons questions on Kharge’s getting threat calls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would speak to the minister to get details.
On Monday, the CM had stated that the RSS is using government premises for its activities, and the Tamil Nadu government has already restricted such activities, and officials have been asked to examine the matter.