Minister Priyank Kharge says he received threats after he sought ban on RSS activities

BENGALURU: IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday that he received threat calls after he demanded a ban on the RSS activities in government properties.

The minister said he was neither shaken nor surprised and threats and personal jibes would not silence him.

“For the past two days, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation, and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain the RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public institutions,” the minister wrote on social media platform X.

Priyank, son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding a ban on the RSS activities on the premises of government institutions. BJP leaders had slammed the minister and claimed that they actively participate in all nation-building activities undertaken by the RSS.