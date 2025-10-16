Karnataka to bring rules to check RSS activities in public places, government institutions

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to rein in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The state cabinet took the decision based on Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on the RSS and its affiliated organisations.
Kharge, who is the minister for rural development and panchayat raj, has dubbed the RSS as "unconstitutional" and "against the spirit of national unity."
In the letter, Kharge, cited Karnataka Civil Service, which bars officers from participating in events that have political leanings, and demanded strict action against government employees participating in RSS events.
While addressing the media soon after the cabinet meeting, Kharge said the government wants RSS and its affiliated organisations to be kept out of public places, educational institutions, government-owned institutions, and aided institutions."
However Kharge hastened to add that while the government cannot control any organisation, it is up to the discretion of the institutions concerned whether or not to give permission to activities of organisations like the RSS.
The minister also said that he will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home Department, Law Department, and Education Department to frame a new rule.
"In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," the minister added.
"From now on, you cannot do whatever you want in public places or on roads. Whatever you have to do, it has to be done after seeking the government's permission," he said.
He added that there will be parameters to grant permission to conduct such activities. "You cannot walk on the road waving sticks or take out 'Patha Sanchalana' (march) just by giving intimation to the authorities. All these things will be part of the rules we are going to introduce."
Union minister of state, Shobha Karandlaje, criticised the move saying Congress has been after the RSS ever since independence. "One year after independence, they banned RSS. What happened? In 1975, Indira Gandhi tried to ban the RSS but nothing happened," she told ANI.
She added that RSS is a big tree and no one can damage it. "People like Priyank Kharge can do nothing to the RSS. We are with the RSS. What will he do? Put us in jail?"
Meanwhile, Kharge, while speaking to ANI, said he has issued showcase notices to government officers attending RSS events, and they will be suspended for a day or two.