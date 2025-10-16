Karnataka to bring rules to check RSS activities in public places, government institutions

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to rein in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The state cabinet took the decision based on Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on the RSS and its affiliated organisations.

Kharge, who is the minister for rural development and panchayat raj, has dubbed the RSS as "unconstitutional" and "against the spirit of national unity."

In the letter, Kharge, cited Karnataka Civil Service, which bars officers from participating in events that have political leanings, and demanded strict action against government employees participating in RSS events.

While addressing the media soon after the cabinet meeting, Kharge said the government wants RSS and its affiliated organisations to be kept out of public places, educational institutions, government-owned institutions, and aided institutions."

However Kharge hastened to add that while the government cannot control any organisation, it is up to the discretion of the institutions concerned whether or not to give permission to activities of organisations like the RSS.

The minister also said that he will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home Department, Law Department, and Education Department to frame a new rule.

"In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," the minister added.