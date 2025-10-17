SIT raids two locations in Karnataka's Aland constituency over vote chori allegations

KALABURAGI: The CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday conducted raids at two locations in connection with the alleged voter list tampering case (vote chori) in the Aland constituency.

Separate teams of officials searched the residence of the former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar in Gubbi Colony, and that of Mallikarjun Mahantagol in Vivekananda Nagar. The officials reportedly examined several documents during the operation.

More than 80 officials and staff, including over 50 policemen, were reportedly involved in the raid. The operation was led by CID SP Shubanvita, who personally supervised the search at the residence of the former MLA.

Sources said SIT officials have been camping in Kalaburagi for the past three days and have raided five locations so far, scrutinising documents linked to the case.

The raid at Guttedar’s residence is seen as significant, coming close on the heels of the Bihar Assembly elections. Earlier this week, SIT teams had raided four places in Kalaburagi on Wednesday and the residence of one Akram in Zubair Colony on Thursday.



The investigation pertains to allegations of an attempt to illegally remove around 6,000 voters from the electoral roll of Aland constituency.