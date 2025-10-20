Perils of building power plants

GERUSOPPA: Even as the people’s movement gathers pace against the proposed Sharavathi Pumped Storage Power Plant (SPSPP), Energy Minister KJ George’s recent statement that the SPSPP will be implemented with least damage to the forest is perhaps an assertion that the project will come up despite people’s opposition.

It’s not just locals who are opposing it, power pundits, researchers, environment activists and local politicians are also voicing their concerns about it. Greens say it will be an ecological disaster, power pundits say the project is not technically feasible; they suggest the state government should not be adamant about the project but explore alternatives.

Manjunath Hegde, an arecanut grower at Begodi village near Gerusoppa, is crestfallen as he has received an eviction notice to give up his property for the mega project. He has been living here for 60 years. Vinayak Subbaraya Hegde, another villager from Begodi, is facing a similar problem. Venkataramana Naik and Arpitha Maruthi Guruji are also among those who will be displaced.

But there is ambiguity -- while 200 families live here, only 40 families have got eviction notices. The 40 families have decided not to allow the project, and have the support of Maruthi Guruji, pontiff of Bangarmakki Mahasamsthan Mutt in Gerusoppa. He is leading the protests in Sagar and Gerusoppa.

“This project is not a new one. It was planned in the early 2000s. It has gathered pace only recently. We will not allow this at any cost. If the State government gets excavators, before digging the earth, they first have to roll over me,” said Maruthi Guruji.