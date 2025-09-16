Sharavathi pumped storage plant detrimental to endemic lion-tailed macaques: Study

GERUSOPPA (UTTARA KANNADA): A recent study on the protection status of the Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) in Sharavathi Sanctuary has noted that the proposed Pumped Storage Power Project will be lead to the local extinction of the endemic and endangered species.

In the research paper titled ‘Population trend and management prospect for the Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) in the Sharavathi LTM Sanctuary', experts from Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Karnataka Forest Department, and two University labs conducted a systematic study of the 730 LTMs that live in the Sharavathi Sanctuary.

Experts Honnavalli N Kumara, K V Vasanthreddy, Shanthala Kumar, R Ajjaiah, G Praphul, Santanu Mahato, K Santhosh, and C Ravishankar have come to several startling revelations which will setback the KPCL’s bid to construct the power plant.

The experts say that the population of LTMs in Sharavathi Sanctuary is unequal in the North and South portions due to anthropogenic pressure. The total LTM population is 730 individuals, of which the estimated population size is 631 in the North and 89 in the south. Till now, there had been no systematic study done in the South of Sharavathi and few advocated for it.

"A systematic lion-tailed macaque population assessment had not previously done for the south of the Sharavathi River in the sanctuary, thus, population comparisons are not possible. Considering the lacuna in the population monitoring, we mapped the sight records by pooling all the sightings from the earlier studies, unpublished detections, and publications," the researchers said.

The mapping showed that groups are highly isolated, confined to a narrow range of the sanctuary, maybe due to the loss of habitat and poaching in the past.

"Locals here revealed LTM were widely distributed to the south of the Sharavathi River in the Kogar and Kargal forest ranges of the Shimoga division before the construction of the dam for the Sharavathi River," researchers added.