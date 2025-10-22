'He is at fag end of political career': Siddaramaiah's son's comments spark speculation on leadership change

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement on Wednesday that his father was at the fag end of his political life, and that minister Satish Jarkiholi is a leader with similar progressive ideological thinking, has led to speculation about a leadership change.

However, later speaking to reporters, the Congress MLC ruled out any talks about a leadership change.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is seen as the prime contender for the CM post in case of change of guard, said he is committed to his earlier statement that he and Siddaramaiah will work together, abiding by the party's directions.

There has been speculation about the CM change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

"He (Siddaramaiah) is at the fag end of his political life. At such a time, a leader is needed to guide and lead those who have progressive thinking, ideologically," Yathindra said.

Addressing a gathering at Chikkodi here, he expressed hope that Jarkiholi will take over such a responsibility, and will be a role model to all those politicians and young leaders who believe in Congress party's ideology, and lead them.

"It is difficult to have leaders who are committed to principles, but Jarkiholi is doing his job with commitment. He should continue to do so," he added.

This statement by Yathindra, had led to speculation in the media, whether he and the Siddaramaiah camp were trying to project Jarkiholi, a senior leader from the ST community, as a possible contender for the CM post, in case of a leadership change.