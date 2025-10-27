Spare the child, save our teachers

BENGALURU: On October 14, a nine-year-old boy was beaten with a PVC pipe for being absent from school for two days. The boy’s mother filed a police complaint against the school principal for the offence. He was booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 118(1) and criminal intimidation, BNS 351(2).

In another incident in Chitradurga, a teacher hit and kicked a nine-year-old in a school run by the local temple management. When a video of the incident went viral on social media, the teacher was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, and various sections of BNS including 115(2), 126(2) and 351(2).

In both instances, the accused would be punished as per law, but how would one heal children who have been scarred by the brutal lashings? Child rights activists, officials and parents say that very few incidents of corporal punishments come to light. Many cases are not reported by parents and children for various reasons, including lack of awareness about child rights. Sometimes, such incidents are hushed up with the collusion of teachers and principals, and in rural areas, even village elders step in to keep the lid on.

Naganna Gowda, former chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), says: “There are teachers who act like animals, without understanding the psychology of children. When such incidents take place, children fear going to school and tend to remain absent, which impacts their exam results. Corporal punishment not only include beating or hitting a child, it also includes mental harassment through harsh words.