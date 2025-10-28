Karnataka HC stays government order regulating RSS activities on government-owned spaces

DHARWAD: Dharwad bench of Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the government order restricting private organisations from holding events on government owned places.

The Karnataka Government drafted the order based on IT minister Priyank Kharge's letter to chief minister Siddaramaiah seeking action against the RSS' activities in state.

Following this. NGO Punaschetana Seva Sangh, VK Foundation, Rajiv Malhar Kulkarni and Uma Chavan challenged the government order in the High Court.

The High Court Dharwad Bench which took up the hearing led by Justice M Nagaprasanna issued a stay on the government order.

The petitioners argued that the government order which restricted such gatherings is unconstitutional, as it violates Article 19(1) A B.

However, the court has also told that the government can submit the letter before the next hearing on November 17.

Legal experts said that though the order is applicable to all unregistered organisations, it specifically focuses on the RSS.