Navy blue peak caps to usher in new look, better confidence to Karnataka police constables

BENGALURU: The 80,000-odd constabulary in Karnataka will transition from wearing slouch hats to navy blue peak caps from Tuesday (October 28) after more than five decades signalling a significant reform — from the cumbersome hats that slouched to the sleek peak caps that will sit upright on the heads of the men, who form the bulk, and are the spine of the police department. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will distribute the navy blue peak caps to some constables in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

The shift from the slouch hats, perceived as decadent, trailing on the last remaining sartorial vestiges of the Raj, to smarter navy blue peak caps is timely and significant and recommended by various commissions. The new recruits in the constabulary are aspirational with educational qualifications much higher than their predecessors. Women, who comprise 25% of the civil constabulary in Karnataka wear khaki beret caps. They too will wear navy blue peak caps like their male colleagues in a signature move of gender equality.

Additionally, the peak caps will not carry the number of the constable which was there earlier on slouch hats. Now, it will only be on the shoulder of their uniform. Constables are the brand ambassadors of the Police Department. They make or mar the image of the department and comprise 80% of the total police force in Karnataka. Boosting their self esteem by a change in headgear is an important step forward. From the days of the British Raj with constables in khaki turbans and half pants to now, the winds of change are welcome.