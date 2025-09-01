Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT takes complainant to service apartment in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged mass burial cases in Dharmasthala, on Sunday searched a service apartment in BK Layout, Vidyaranyapura, where the complainant and three others allegedly stayed.

The SIT had brought the complainant to Bengaluru on Saturday to conduct a mahazar at activist Jayanth’s house. On the second day, SIT searched the service apartment in the presence of the complainant.

According to informed sources, the SIT inspected the apartment for nearly three hours, collected CCTV camera footage and booking details, and questioned the staff. Activist Jayanth, Sujatha Bhat, who claims to be the mother of Ananya Bhat, the complainant, and activist Girish Mattananavar had stayed at the apartment and held discussions before approaching the police regarding the mass burial case.