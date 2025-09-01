Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT takes complainant to service apartment in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged mass burial cases in Dharmasthala, on Sunday searched a service apartment in BK Layout, Vidyaranyapura, where the complainant and three others allegedly stayed.
The SIT had brought the complainant to Bengaluru on Saturday to conduct a mahazar at activist Jayanth’s house. On the second day, SIT searched the service apartment in the presence of the complainant.
According to informed sources, the SIT inspected the apartment for nearly three hours, collected CCTV camera footage and booking details, and questioned the staff. Activist Jayanth, Sujatha Bhat, who claims to be the mother of Ananya Bhat, the complainant, and activist Girish Mattananavar had stayed at the apartment and held discussions before approaching the police regarding the mass burial case.
The search operation was carried out based on the complainant’s statement during questioning, in which he mentioned that he had allegedly met a few people and stayed in Bengaluru before approaching the police.
On Saturday, the SIT also carried out a spot inspection at the residence of Jayanth in Peenya, where the complainant had stayed twice about four months ago. Jayanth was not at home during the inspection, but his two children were questioned, sources added.