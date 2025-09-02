BJP slams Karnataka govt on SIT; wants NIA to probe ‘conspiracy’

MANGALURU: BJP leaders on Monday criticised the state government for constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala, claiming that the move was politically motivated and lacked prima facie evidence.

Addressing a massive crowd that had gathered at the temple town from across the state, BJP state president BY Vijayendra alleged that the SIT was set up solely based on a complaint from “a streetwalker” without any preliminary inquiry.

He accused the government of attempting to tarnish the reputation of the Dharmasthala temple and warned against testing the patience of Hindus. “This rally should not be taken lightly. We will not rest until the real conspirators are exposed. We demand a thorough probe by the NIA or CBI,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra said the Congress has failed to ensure justice for Hindus. “Whenever Siddaramaiah is in power, attacks on Hindu temples rise,” he said.