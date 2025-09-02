Now Congress plans own yatre to Dharmasthala

MYSURU: Responding to BJP and JDS leaders visiting Dharmasthala to express solidarity with Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade and allegedly drawing political mileage from it, the Mysuru District Congress has now decided to organise its own Dharmasthala Yatre. The ruling party, which had initially kept away from the religious centre after setting up an SIT to probe the mass burial case, reportedly aims to send a message that it is not opposed to Hindu religious institutions.

The Congress has planned a large-scale visit even as the SIT investigation into the mass rape and murder case is still under way and its final report is yet to be submitted. As part of its plan, over 2,000 Congress leaders and workers, led by Chamaraja MLA K Harish Gowda, will visit Dharmasthala under the banner of ‘Shanthi Yatre’ on September 3.

City Congress Committee (Chamaraja segment) president Ravi Manchegowdanakoppalu told reporters on Monday that around 30 buses and several private vehicles will ferry the participants to the Dharmasthala temple to extend support to the Dharmadhikari.

“Dharmasthala is a holy shrine with a history of over 800 years. Devotees from across the country go there to seek blessings. Recently, derogatory remarks made by some YouTubers which hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.

The Dharmadhikari has already welcomed the SIT probe initiated by the government. To express our support, we are undertaking this visit,” Ravi said.

The ‘Shanthi Yatre’ will begin on Wednesday morning from Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple near Mysuru Palace. On Thursday, participants will hold a padayatra from the Dharmasthala welcome arch to the temple, before meeting Heggade to convey their support.

“While BJP and JDS are visiting Dharmasthala for vote bank politics, our intention is to show that the Congress stands in favour of dharma,” Ravi claimed.