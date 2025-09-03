Rajanna headed for BJP, says Congress MLA HC Balakrishna

BENGALURU: Congress’s Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna on Tuesday said that former cooperation minister KN Rajanna is headed for the BJP. “He is still with the Congress since the party is in power in the state. He has held talks with the BJP leaders,” he told reporters while replying to Rajanna’s statement that he will not quit the Congress.

On Monday Rajanna had held meetings with religious heads of backward class communities at his house in Tumakuru. He later said he has no plan to quit the Congress.

“Rajanna has already applied to join BJP. There is no conspiracy behind his dismissal from cabinet as his attitude and own words cost him dearly. He is trying to pass the buck to the Congress,” said Balakrishna. “Everyone knows how Rajanna behaved when he was a minister. His words were like, “A word can ruin a house, a leak can ruin a stove”, he taunted.

“Rajanna was sacked for speaking against the high command. He is planning to hold a rally in Delhi. Ask him whether he is joining the BJP or not. If his brain mapping is done, everything will be known,” he said.