Snake rescuers from Kodagu under scanner in King Cobra photoshoot case

HUBBALLI: The sleuths of Forest Mobile Squad in Kodagu have intensified their investigation into the alleged King Cobra photoshoot and illegal captivity case. The case was booked in Kodagu last month, where two persons from Satara district in Maharashtra and two snake rescuers from Kodagu were named in the FIR. Cases under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, were filed against them.
Notices have been served to two snake rescuers from Kodagu, Roshan from Ammathi and Naveen Raki from Ponnampet, for allegedly storing a king cobra with an intention of allowing interested clients for a photoshoot.
The forest officials grew auspicious over a social media post where a man is seen handling two king cobras, which is considered rare by king cobra experts. The two accused in the case, Vikas Jagatap and Kiran Ahire--both from Maharashtra--will be attending the investigation in Kodagu.
"Unauthorised capture of snakes, unauthorized storage, use as exhibition objects and release anywhere are violations of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which is a serious offense and carries a penalty of 3 to 7 years. Organisations and volunteers responsible for managing human-snake conflict should understand about rescue operations and act accordingly," said a forest official from Kodagu division.
The wildlife activists pointed that the cobras were kept in captivity and even transported to different locations for photo and videos.
"There is a large network of snake rescuers in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra who offer photo shoots with rare snakes for money. Maharashtra which jas fewer sites having King Cobras has highest number of king cobra photos on the internet," clamed a wildlife activist from Kodagu.
"The reserve forests adjoining Brahmagiri forest patch need attention as several illegal camping and photo tours are conducted without any permission from the forest department. There are several unanswered questions in the fall out of investigation and the statement of forest department. We demand the government should take the case seriously so that there is external pressure on the investigation team," said a wildlife activist from Kodagu.
Meanwhile the forest minister Eshwar Khandre has directed the Shivamogga forest division to probe to the allegations of irregularities with the king cobra research centres based in Agumbe.