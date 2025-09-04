Snake rescuers from Kodagu under scanner in King Cobra photoshoot case

HUBBALLI: The sleuths of Forest Mobile Squad in Kodagu have intensified their investigation into the alleged King Cobra photoshoot and illegal captivity case. The case was booked in Kodagu last month, where two persons from Satara district in Maharashtra and two snake rescuers from Kodagu were named in the FIR. Cases under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, were filed against them.

Notices have been served to two snake rescuers from Kodagu, Roshan from Ammathi and Naveen Raki from Ponnampet, for allegedly storing a king cobra with an intention of allowing interested clients for a photoshoot.

The forest officials grew auspicious over a social media post where a man is seen handling two king cobras, which is considered rare by king cobra experts. The two accused in the case, Vikas Jagatap and Kiran Ahire--both from Maharashtra--will be attending the investigation in Kodagu.

"Unauthorised capture of snakes, unauthorized storage, use as exhibition objects and release anywhere are violations of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which is a serious offense and carries a penalty of 3 to 7 years. Organisations and volunteers responsible for managing human-snake conflict should understand about rescue operations and act accordingly," said a forest official from Kodagu division.