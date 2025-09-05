Activist Jayant questioned in Dharmasthala case

MANGALURU: The SIT on Thursday questioned activist Jayant T, as part of its probe into a skull produced by the witness-complainant before the court and later seized by the police as evidence in the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

The SIT had summoned around 20 witnesses in connection with the perjury and the alleged burial case registered in Dharmasthala, Belthangady taluk, on Thursday. YouTuber Abhishek was questioned by investigators over allegations of false reporting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uday Kumar Jain, an auto driver among those facing allegations in the Sowjanya rape and murder case, was questioned after the complainant claimed that he had seen Jain at one of the burial sites near an ashram.

Meanwhile an official source denied questioning the driver.

“We haven’t taken up the Sowjanya case and he wasn’t questioned in the said case,” the source said.

The complainant has now been provided a lawyer from the district legal services authority after he refused services of the previous lawyers.

“He has claimed that he does not want the earlier lawyers to represent him. So the magistrate allowed him to have a lawyer for his defence,” an SIT source said.

Asked whether any previous lawyers who represented him would be questioned regarding the perjury case, a source stated, “Lawyers have their privilege. But if they have started this or if we find their role in the case during further inquiry, we will question them as well.”