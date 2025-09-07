Dharmasthala case: Sowjanya’s uncle taken near exhumation site

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged crimes in Dharmasthala village, took Vittal Gowda, uncle of Sowjanya who was allegedly raped and murdered in 2012, to a place near Banglegudde where exhumation for possible human remains was conducted.

SIT officials took Gowda to the spot around 7.30pm on Saturday. He was taken to the spot in connection with the skull that the complainant had produced before the court, sources said. SIT had earlier questioned Vittal Gowda.

Earlier, the Additional Civil and First Class Magistrate Court in Belthangady sent the 45-year-old complainant — now accused of perjury in the Dharmasthala mass burials case — to 14-day judicial custody. \

The SIT produced him before Judge Vijayendra HT as his custody ended on Saturday.

The complainant-turned-accused has been sent to a prison in Shivamogga for security reasons as there is no proper facility to accommodate him at the Mangaluru prison as he is still under witness protection till September 10.