Former MP Prajwal, serving life sentence in rape case, assigned library clerk duty in Bengaluru prison

BENGALURU: Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, serving life sentence in a rape case, has been assigned the duty of library clerk at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

The former MP, who once drew a basic salary of Rs 1.24 lakh per month along with other allowances, will now earn Rs 525 per day.

A senior prison official said that Prajwal was assigned the work of a library clerk a week ago. His job involves issuing books and maintaining the register in the prison library for both undertrial and convicted inmates who borrow books.

As per prison rules, he must work eight hours a day, six days a week, with Sundays off.

He will be paid only for the days he reports to work. If he has to appear before the court and misses work on the day, he will not be paid for it, the official said.

Prajwal was convicted on August 2 for raping his former house help by a special court that deals with cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

He was moved to the convicts’ section in the prison and assigned prisoner number 15528. After allegations of rape surfaced in April 2024, Prajwal was expelled from the JD(S) party.

Three more cases registered against him are still pending.