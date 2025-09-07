Mallikarjun Kharge defends Karnataka govt for recommending SEC to conduct local body polls using ballot papers

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, defended the action of the state government of recommending the State Election Commission (SEC) for conducting the upcoming local body elections using ballot papers.

Speaking with press persons here on Sunday, Kharge said that the Congress Party strongly suspect ‘Vote Theft’ in many constituencies in the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections.

He also spoke about how the party launched an awareness campaign in many places to create awareness about the ‘Vote Theft’ tactics by the NDA and said it has come to power by the misuse of EVMs.

Considering this, the Karnataka Government has written a letter to the State Election Commission to conduct elections to local bodies, including upcoming Municipal Elections and Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat Elections using ballot papers. The State Election Commission has the power to take a decision on this matter, Kharge said.

Kharge also said there is a possibility that he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Kalaburagi because of the ‘Vote Theft’.

Kharge said he has won all the elections he contested, and people of Kalaburagi district have high regard for him as he has always put his best efforts for the people. He spoke about how he was instrumental in bringing Amendment to Article 371 J, from which the people of seven districts of the Kalyana Karnataka Region benefited.