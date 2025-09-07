Mallikarjun Kharge defends Karnataka govt for recommending SEC to conduct local body polls using ballot papers

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, defended the action of the state government of recommending the State Election Commission (SEC) for conducting the upcoming local body elections using ballot papers.
Speaking with press persons here on Sunday, Kharge said that the Congress Party strongly suspect ‘Vote Theft’ in many constituencies in the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections.
He also spoke about how the party launched an awareness campaign in many places to create awareness about the ‘Vote Theft’ tactics by the NDA and said it has come to power by the misuse of EVMs.
Considering this, the Karnataka Government has written a letter to the State Election Commission to conduct elections to local bodies, including upcoming Municipal Elections and Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat Elections using ballot papers. The State Election Commission has the power to take a decision on this matter, Kharge said.
Kharge also said there is a possibility that he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Kalaburagi because of the ‘Vote Theft’.
Kharge said he has won all the elections he contested, and people of Kalaburagi district have high regard for him as he has always put his best efforts for the people. He spoke about how he was instrumental in bringing Amendment to Article 371 J, from which the people of seven districts of the Kalyana Karnataka Region benefited.
He said that the margin of his defeat in 5-6 Assembly Constituencies of Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency was more than 20,000 and suggested that he was defeated due to the ‘Vote Theft’ tactic.
He further said that another reason for his suspicion of Vote Theft in the Gulbarga Lok Sabha Constituency in 2019 was the statement of the Prime Minister in the Parliament that ‘ Kharge Bahut Baar Jite (Kharge has won many times), Kharge said. For a fair and free election, bringing elections using Ballot Papers is essential, he added.
Speaking about GST reforms brought by the NDA government, the AICC President said that the Congress Party has been fighting for GST Reforms for the last eight years but the central government did not acknowledge their demands and appeals.
"We do not know the reason for the GST Reforms at the moment. But Modi knows very well why the GST was reformed. From our point of view, the GST Reforms are beneficial for the poor. I do not see this as political.. I will not criticize. We are always pro-people, we raise issues for the cause of the people," he said.
Kharge also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having an ego. "Modi’s ego will definitely eat him," said Kharge.