Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha to outline caste census strategy

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is also president of the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha, will on Sunday list out the community’s strategy for the ongoing social and educational survey, widely known as the caste census.

Shivashankarappa, who will address the media at Veerashaiva Lingayat Bhavana at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru, will be joined by key figures, including Mahasabha general secretary and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Mahasabha state president and former DGP Shankar Bidari, and other office-bearers.

His media address is expected to shed light on the community’s efforts to ensure accurate representation in the census, which could have far-reaching implications for policy and resource allocation in Karnataka.

The community has already announced plans to deploy dedicated teams in every taluk to assist community members with the survey.

Mahasabha Secretary Renuka Prasanna said, “We are waiting for the official survey handbook to prepare and distribute standardised responses through our taluk-wise networks. Our taluk-level structure allows us to mobilise effectively without the need for large volunteer campaigns.”