Dharmasthala row: BJP netas meet Amit Shah

BENGALURU: A delegation of BJP leaders from Karnataka, including state president BY Vijayendra, Opposition Leader
R Ashoka, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and others on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, to raise concerns over what they termed “anti-Hindu” developments under the Congress government in Karnataka.
Vijayendra to reporters after the meeting that the delegation had “apprised” the Home Minister of the allegedly “worsening law and order situation” in Karnataka, and growing incidents of communal tension. He referred to the “conspiracy in Dharmasthala”, the alleged revenge killing of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, and “brutal murder” of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa in Koppal, who belonged to the Nayaka community.
“We haven’t submitted a formal report, but have informed the Home Minister about the deteriorating situation and Congress government’s repeated targeting of Hindu activists and institutions,” Vijayendra stated. “There is a clear pattern of anti-Hindu sentiment being fostered, either through inaction or appeasement,” he alleged.
The leaders urged the Centre to take cognisance of the situation, and if necessary, step in to ensure justice and safeguard communal harmony. Sources say the inputs by the BJP delegation are being taken seriously.
The delegation included LoP in the Council Cheluvadi Narayanswamy, Mangaluru MP Brijesh Chowta, Udupi MP Srinivas Poojari, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath who had organised the ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally, MLA Harish Poonja and others.