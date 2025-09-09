Dharmasthala row: BJP netas meet Amit Shah

BENGALURU: A delegation of BJP leaders from Karnataka, including state president BY Vijayendra, Opposition Leader

R Ashoka, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and others on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, to raise concerns over what they termed “anti-Hindu” developments under the Congress government in Karnataka.

Vijayendra to reporters after the meeting that the delegation had “apprised” the Home Minister of the allegedly “worsening law and order situation” in Karnataka, and growing incidents of communal tension. He referred to the “conspiracy in Dharmasthala”, the alleged revenge killing of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, and “brutal murder” of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa in Koppal, who belonged to the Nayaka community.