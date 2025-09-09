Maddur stone-pelting issue: CM, minister say BJP communalising issue, defend police action

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy, also Mandya district in-charge minister, here on Monday defended police action of arresting 21 people in Maddur in Mandya district for allegedly throwing stones at a Ganesha immersion procession on Sunday night.
Addressing a joint press conference, they alleged that BJP is communalising the incident for political gains. “BJP leaders are experts in provocation and disturbing peace in society. There was trouble when the procession was passing in front of a mosque. The police lightly lathicharged a group which was rioting and was refusing to move despite warning. The police did not commit any mistake. Rioters have been arrested and action taken, irrespective of their religion,” Chaluvaraya Swamy said.
Siddaramaiah said Chaluvaraya Swamy will visit Maddur and give a report, based on which action will be taken. Except Maddur, the state has not reported any incident of communal disturbance during Ganesha immersion processions this year, he added.
“The police have acted as per law. If someone makes a mistake, whether they are from BJP, JDS or Congress, it is a mistake. Who was creating a ruckus by gathering in groups? Whoever is behind this, we will take strict action,” he asserted.
BJP trying to increase its base: Minister
“BJP that has no base in Maddur is trying to make use of this communal incident to increase its presence. Congress does not choose to build the party on communalism. Action has been taken by arresting the accused. Let BJP and JDS stage protests, but they should not incite violence,” Chaluvaraya Swamy said.
“BJP and JDS, which cannot confront us politically or in the Assembly, are trying to cash in on this incident. We are not appeasing any community. Have we not arrested 21 people (belonging to a particular community),” he asked.
“There was information that stones were thrown from the mosque. No case has been registered against any Hindu. Action was taken within a few hours of the riot,” he stated.
“But BJP and some JDS leaders are indulging in provocation. Such an incident has never occurred in Maddur before. We are investigating whether someone from outside started the riot,” he asserted.
An inspector general of police and superintendents of police have been appointed to conduct the investigation at the highest level. The probe will examine whether the riots had any political motive behind it.