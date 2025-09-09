Maddur stone-pelting issue: CM, minister say BJP communalising issue, defend police action

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy, also Mandya district in-charge minister, here on Monday defended police action of arresting 21 people in Maddur in Mandya district for allegedly throwing stones at a Ganesha immersion procession on Sunday night.

Addressing a joint press conference, they alleged that BJP is communalising the incident for political gains. “BJP leaders are experts in provocation and disturbing peace in society. There was trouble when the procession was passing in front of a mosque. The police lightly lathicharged a group which was rioting and was refusing to move despite warning. The police did not commit any mistake. Rioters have been arrested and action taken, irrespective of their religion,” Chaluvaraya Swamy said.

Siddaramaiah said Chaluvaraya Swamy will visit Maddur and give a report, based on which action will be taken. Except Maddur, the state has not reported any incident of communal disturbance during Ganesha immersion processions this year, he added.

“The police have acted as per law. If someone makes a mistake, whether they are from BJP, JDS or Congress, it is a mistake. Who was creating a ruckus by gathering in groups? Whoever is behind this, we will take strict action,” he asserted.