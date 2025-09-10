Bengaluru firm to build toilets at Gadag school

GADAG: A Bengaluru-based construction company has stepped forward to build toilets at a government high school in Hombal village near Gadag, after The New Sunday Express highlighted the issue in an article on Sunday titled ‘Students cross highway as school has no toilet’.

Vakil Housing Development Corporation Pvt Ltd’s MD Mohsin Ali Vakil had seen the article and came forward to help the students by building toilets. MD Secretary Ramesh Kumar called and asked about the exact requirement and replied that they are ready to construct two toilets and they will now look for contractors.

Kumar said, “We read the story of a government school where there is no toilet and students have to cross a State highway. There is high risk involved in it. Hence our Vakil has decided to help government school students and build toilets.” One of the parents of students at Hombal said, “We would be happy if anybody comes and helps us.

We need toilets as many have to go outside the gate and cross the busy highway. We thank the company for showing interest and also thank TNIE for covering this issue.”