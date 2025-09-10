Communal forces target Old Mysuru belt, local politics at play

BENGALURU: Old Mysuru, known for its secular and pluralistic society, is quite suddenly in the grip of communal unrest. Violence erupted on Monday during a Ganesha Visarjan procession in Maddur, where stone-pelting reportedly injured six people and led to over 20 detentions. Local claimed the attack originated from Ram-Rahim Nagar area, specifically from a mosque and surrounding terraces. The incident triggered massive protests by Hindu groups and reignited accusations of police inaction.
The region, free from communal violence for decades, appears vulnerable and is fast becoming a communal battleground. Tensions have flared in Nagamangala, Keregodu and surrounding regions. What was once confined to coastal Karnataka is now spreading towards Old Mysore belt, raising fears that the region is being deliberately targeted by communal forces seeking to exploit fragile local dynamics after JDS joined hands with BJP as an NDA ally.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has seized the incident, accusing the Congress government of indulging in “appeasement politics” and failing to protect Hindu religious traditions. Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra demanded an NIA probe, and alleged that the Maddur violence was part of a pattern of attacks on Hindus, and that police were soft on the assailants.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress of being “anti-Hindu” and enabling “anti-national elements” through lax governance. The BJP has pointed to a string of disruptions during Hindu festivals under the Congress regime, from Mandya to Dharwad to Bagalkote, as evidence of a deteriorating law and order situation. Eyebrows have also been raised over local law enforcement, and its failure to anticipate such a situation.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana are accusing the BJP of using religion to polarize communities for political gain ahead of the upcoming elections. Lakshmana cited 752 communal incidents during the BJP’s rule (2019–2023) and warned that inflammatory speeches by opposition leaders will be dealt with firmly. “We will act against perpetrators regardless of religion,” Siddaramaiah stated.
“Having failed to stoke tensions in coastal Karnataka due to effective police action, communal forces are now shifting their focus to the hinterland,” MLC BK Hariprasad said.
Political analyst BS Murthy described the scenario as a strategic shift in Hindutva politics, with Maddur and Nagamangala becoming fertile ground for polarization. “With JDS in disarray and leaders like HD Kumaraswamy away from home turf, their vote bank is now ripe for saffron consolidation,” Murthy noted. “Ganesha processions, which were once cultural spectacles, are being hijacked by such elements.”
Murthy predicts that the JDS may end up as the biggest loser, as local cadres are increasingly aligning with BJP forces. JDS youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy risks losing relevance unless the party regains control of its base.