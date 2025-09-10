Communal forces target Old Mysuru belt, local politics at play

BENGALURU: Old Mysuru, known for its secular and pluralistic society, is quite suddenly in the grip of communal unrest. Violence erupted on Monday during a Ganesha Visarjan procession in Maddur, where stone-pelting reportedly injured six people and led to over 20 detentions. Local claimed the attack originated from Ram-Rahim Nagar area, specifically from a mosque and surrounding terraces. The incident triggered massive protests by Hindu groups and reignited accusations of police inaction.

The region, free from communal violence for decades, appears vulnerable and is fast becoming a communal battleground. Tensions have flared in Nagamangala, Keregodu and surrounding regions. What was once confined to coastal Karnataka is now spreading towards Old Mysore belt, raising fears that the region is being deliberately targeted by communal forces seeking to exploit fragile local dynamics after JDS joined hands with BJP as an NDA ally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has seized the incident, accusing the Congress government of indulging in “appeasement politics” and failing to protect Hindu religious traditions. Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra demanded an NIA probe, and alleged that the Maddur violence was part of a pattern of attacks on Hindus, and that police were soft on the assailants.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress of being “anti-Hindu” and enabling “anti-national elements” through lax governance. The BJP has pointed to a string of disruptions during Hindu festivals under the Congress regime, from Mandya to Dharwad to Bagalkote, as evidence of a deteriorating law and order situation. Eyebrows have also been raised over local law enforcement, and its failure to anticipate such a situation.