Mosalehosahalli road accident: Compensation to deceased will be enhanced, says Minister KBG

HASSAN: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda and Hassan district in-charge said on Saturday that he will put sincere efforts to enhance the compensation for the family of those deceased in the Mosalehosahalli road accident, after discussing the matter with CM Siddaramaiah soon.
Speaking to the reporters after visiting the families of the deceased in different parts of Holenarasipur taluk and the injured at Hassan Institute of Medical Science (HIMS), he said that the state government will consider the incident on humanitarian grounds and take efforts to protect the family of the deceased.
The incident will also be probed as the local people are suspecting foulplay in the accident.
Brushing aside alleged lapses of the Police in to the accident, KBG who is also the revenue minister, said the district administration made elaborate measures during the procession in Mosalehosahalli.
He said that the police will probe and find the reason for the accident.
The blood samples of Bhuvanesh, the driver of the truck, were sent to the laboratory for examination following an alleged alcohol influence.
The SP Mohamed Sujeeta has been asked to thoroughly investigate whether the cleaner sat inside the Cabin. He asked the deputy commissioner to take steps to install the road hump at the accident spot to avoid accidents in the future.
The minister also handed the cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the deceased on the occasion. Earlier, while visiting the deceased families the villagers and the kin of the deceased have expressed anger against the State Government for releasing meagre compensation for the kin of the deceased.
The villagers of Bantarahalli demanded that the Government should release a minimum compensation of Rs 50 Lakh each immediately.
The state government allegedly discriminated against the farming community in releasing compensation, they said.
The state government had released over Rs 30 lakhs to the family of victims of a stampede during the celebration of RCB Cup and Rs 25 lakhs for the victim who was trampled to death by Elephant in Wayanad.