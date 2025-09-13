Mosalehosahalli road accident: Compensation to deceased will be enhanced, says Minister KBG

HASSAN: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda and Hassan district in-charge said on Saturday that he will put sincere efforts to enhance the compensation for the family of those deceased in the Mosalehosahalli road accident, after discussing the matter with CM Siddaramaiah soon.

Speaking to the reporters after visiting the families of the deceased in different parts of Holenarasipur taluk and the injured at Hassan Institute of Medical Science (HIMS), he said that the state government will consider the incident on humanitarian grounds and take efforts to protect the family of the deceased.

The incident will also be probed as the local people are suspecting foulplay in the accident.

Brushing aside alleged lapses of the Police in to the accident, KBG who is also the revenue minister, said the district administration made elaborate measures during the procession in Mosalehosahalli.

He said that the police will probe and find the reason for the accident.