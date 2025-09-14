PM visited Manipur after pressure from Opposition: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence hit the state in May 2023, and said it has come too late and that too after massive pressure from the Opposition. The PM stayed silent for more than two years on the violence in the northeastern state, the CM said.

Addressing concerns about the ongoing SIT investigation into the Dharamasthala case, Siddaramaiah said there has been no delay in the probe and that the government had not interfered in the investigation. “I am also a Hindu. I have Lord Eshwar and Vishnu in my name,” he added.

On allegations that the State Government is creating new castes, the CM said that the issue is not about religious conversion. “A few individuals may have converted, but this would not have happened if there was equality within Hinduism and equal opportunities for all,” he added.