Caste census Lingayat camps clash over religious identity

BENGALURU: A tug-of-war over religious identity has once again gripped the Lingayat community. The Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha, spearheaded by former IAS officer SM Jaamdar, is mobilising the community along with Basava Sanskriti Abhiyan, urging members to declare their religion simply as Lingayat.

On the other side, the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, led by heavyweights like national chairman Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre, insists that the true religious identity is Veerashaiva Lingayat. This is not a new standoff. The same rift had surfaced during the Kantharaj Commission survey, revealing a deep ideological divide between Basavanna’s reformist vision and Veerashaiva tradition.

“We expect more than 70 per cent of the community to stand with us,” Jaamdar asserts, claiming that the Jagathika Mahasabha alone follows Basavanna’s pure ideals. “Basavanna never gave scope for Veerashaiva principles. His dharma is Lingayat. We have sent out lakhs of fliers and pamphlets and people know what is correct.”