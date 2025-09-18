Caste census Lingayat camps clash over religious identity

BENGALURU: A tug-of-war over religious identity has once again gripped the Lingayat community. The Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha, spearheaded by former IAS officer SM Jaamdar, is mobilising the community along with Basava Sanskriti Abhiyan, urging members to declare their religion simply as Lingayat.
On the other side, the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, led by heavyweights like national chairman Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre, insists that the true religious identity is Veerashaiva Lingayat. This is not a new standoff. The same rift had surfaced during the Kantharaj Commission survey, revealing a deep ideological divide between Basavanna’s reformist vision and Veerashaiva tradition.
“We expect more than 70 per cent of the community to stand with us,” Jaamdar asserts, claiming that the Jagathika Mahasabha alone follows Basavanna’s pure ideals. “Basavanna never gave scope for Veerashaiva principles. His dharma is Lingayat. We have sent out lakhs of fliers and pamphlets and people know what is correct.”
The Veerashaiva camp is pushing back hard. “How can religion and caste be the same?” asks Renuka Prasanna, secretary of the Mahasabha. He cites SM Sardar’s 1940 declaration at the Kumbakonam meeting affirming ‘Veerashaiva Lingayat’ as the true identity, and dismisses Jaamdar’s reading as selective.
The clash is heading for a showdown. On September 19, the Veerashaiva Mahasabha will host Ekta Samavesha, a unity conclave where pontiffs, community stalwarts and political leaders will rally together. Jagathika leaders too have been invited, but unity may prove elusive.
For the Lingayat community, one of Karnataka’s most influential voting blocs, the choice is to embrace Lingayat as dharma, or continue as Veerashaiva Lingayat. With both sides digging in, the battle is now about history and faith.
The September 19 conclave may decide whether the call for unity heals the rift, or deepens the division. As the standoff continues, dozens of sub-caste groups within this massive community have started sending out informative pamphlets to mobilize their members and ensure they register. With many
details to be filled up, the organisations are leaving no stone unturned till the last community member responds to the Commission survey.