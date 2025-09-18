Ex-MUDA official Dinesh Kumar sent to ED custody

BENGALURU: Former MUDA commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar, who was arrested in the alleged illegal site allotment case, was sent to ED custody for nine days on Wednesday.

Kumar, who appeared before ED officials here on Tuesday, was taken into custody on charges of money laundering and illegal allotment of MUDA sites. He was produced before the special court, which remanded him in ED custody for a day.

After his custody ended, Kumar was presented before the court again on Wednesday. The court remanded him in ED custody for nine days. ED is said to have gathered evidence of Kumar creating fake documents to illegally re-allot residential MUDA sites for huge profits.